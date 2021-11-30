TSRTC to offer free bus service to five passengers to Sabarimala

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has introduced a unique offer for the passengers travelling to Sabarimala.



Besides offering the lowest charges for renting the buses to Sabarimala, the TSRTC also announced that it would free service to two cooks, two children aged below 10 years and one attender.

The TSRTC also fixed the bus prices. For 36-seat super luxury bus, the bus charge was fixed at Rs 48.96 per kilometre, 40-seat delux bus was at 47.20 per kilometre, 48 seat delux bus at 56.64, 49-seat express bus at Rs 52.43 per kilometre.

The devotees were asked to visit the nearby bus stations for hiring the buses.