TSRTC to ply special buses to Statue of Equality for 10 days

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) decided to operate special buses to Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram at Muchintal from various locations in the city for the people planning to visit the Statue of Equality.



The decision has been taken expecting a large of devotees thronging to the ashram to visit the statue. The buses will be run from February 3 to February 13 from JBS, MGBS, Secunderabad railway station, Nampally railway station, Kachiguda railway station, Hayathnagar bus station, Patancheru bus station.

It is known that a 216-feet tall statue of 11th century saint and revolutionary social reformer Ramanujacharyulu at 40-acre of ashram of Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy at Munchintal will be unveiled by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. It is to celebrate the 1,000th birth anniversary of the saint. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will be hosting the event.

President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other union minister are expected to grace the event.

It is worth mentioning here that the statue of saint Ramanujacharyulu was erected in 2017 but the rest of the construction took four years to complete. The seated statue of Ramanujacharya is placed on a huge lotus built on a three-storey 54-foot structure called Bhadravedi.