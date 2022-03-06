TSRTC to provide snacks for passengers in greater Hyderabad zone

The TSRTC Greater Hyderabad zone has made special arrangements for passengers traveling farther distances from the city.



The TSRTC Greater Hyderabad Executive Director Venkateshwar said in a statement on Saturday that coffee, tea, snacks and drinking water would be provided to passengers waiting at bus stations for Garuda and Rajdhani buses from 4 pm to the last bus.

The facility will be available from the 7th of this month, which is available at Miyapur Cross Roads, KPHB, SR Nagar, Telephone Bhavan, Kachiguda, LB Nagar D-Mart opposite Chintalakunta Pallavi Gardens etc.



