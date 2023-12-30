TSRTC to purchase 1,050 new buses

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has decided to purchase 1,050 new diesel buses at a cost of Rs 400 crore for this financial year. In this plan, 400 Express, 512 Palle Luvam, 92 Lahari sleeper cum seater, and another 56 AC Rajdhani buses will be acquired. Additionally, RTC management is taking steps to introduce 540 environmentally friendly electric vehicles in Hyderabad city and 500 buses in various parts of the state.

Plans have been formulated to make all the new buses available to passengers by March next year. Currently, bus congestion has escalated due to free travel for women as part of the Mahalakshmi scheme.

In response, 80 new buses with state-of-the-art features will be deployed on the road. This includes 30 Express, 30 Rajdhani AC, and 20 Lahari Sleeper cum Seater (Non-AC) buses. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and MD VC Sajjanar will launch the respective buses at the Ambedkar Statue at NTR Marg in Hyderabad on Saturday.