TSRTC union slaps strike notice

Hyderabad: The Employees Union of TSRTC gave strike notice to the management as part of nationwide strike on November 26 with several demands.

The EU leader Raji Reddy said that they gave strike notice to go on strike on November 26. He said that the Centre should withdraw the amendments in the labour laws, which would make the workers into bonded labours.

The other demands include withdrawing the amended MV Act 2019, withdraw the proposal to provide tourist permit, which are eating away the revenues of RTCs, Centre should provide funds to TSRTC in wake of Covid-19, provide 30,000 buses to the RTC as per the planning commission sub-committee, bring the diesel and petrol into GST, governments should take the losses for operating buses in rural areas, decreasing the excise duty being imposed by the Centre on diesel and petrol.