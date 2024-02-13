TSTPS unit 2 successfully completes 72-hr trial operation

Pedapalli: NTPC Telangana one of the most modern and power efficient plant of NTPC in India. All the units of this plant are based on ultra-supercritical technology which is an efficient and environment friendly technology for power generation.

Foundation stone of TSTPS (Telangana Superthermal Power Station) was laid by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2016. Telangana Project Phase 1 is comprised of (2x800 MW). Unit#1 (800 MW) was dedicated to the nation on 3rd October 2023 by Narendra Modi. Unit#2 of the plant has also successfully completed its 72 hrs trial operation on February 11.

The coal for generation is sourced from SCCL (Singareni Coal Collieries Limited). The water requirement for the plant is met from Yellampalli reservoir on Godavari river. It is established on the available lands of the existing NTPC Ramagundam plant which is a Beacon of progress and empowerment of the south India. It is a major power generator of South India catering to power requirements of various southern states.

Its vision isn’t limited to thermal power only, but also extends to the diverse renewable portfolio consisting of land solar and floating solar plant, with 100 MW Floating solar and 10 MW ground solar. This 100 MW floating solar is the India’s largest Floating Solar plant.