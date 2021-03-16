TSWREIS Secretary Praveen Kumar wades into row over pledge

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Monday demanded the State government to immediately dismiss Telangana Residential Educational Society Secretary RS Praveen Kumar.

The BJP State spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy alleged that the IPS officer was seen taking a pledge at a meeting in which gods and goddesses of Hindu religions were insulted. "The pledge asked people to proclaim that they would not hold faith in the Hindu gods and goddesses like Rama, Krishna and others," he added.

Taking exception to the same, the BJP leaders said the IPS officers have turned into a "Hindu-hater" trying to sow seeds of discord and discontent among school children against the Hindu faith and its pantheon. The State government failed to act against the officer in question despite several complaints of a similar sort, corruption taking place in the welfare education society and reports of atrocities.

Terming the IPS officers' conduct in gross violation of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, they asserted that he no longer has any right to continue as an IPS officer. "Of late, it has become a fashion to point fingers at Hindu faith and its pantheon for those who have no courage to do the same when it comes to others," Rakesh added.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson RavinuthalaSasidhar demanded filing of a case against Praveen Kumar for taking a pledge spewing venom against Hindu gods and goddesses and initiating of legal action.

He demanded the State government to appoint an IAS officer to oversee the functioning of the Gurukul Schools in Telangana.

When contacted, Praveen Kumar denied taking or administering a pledge, as alleged against him. He said "I am a Hindu and visit different temples. But, the incident in which the pledge was read out was by a Buddhist family. But, it was clarified during my speech disowning with what was readout on the dais and at the same meeting itself," he added.