Tu-Tu Mai-Mai attitude of Addl CEO & chairman paralyse Wakf Board activities

Hyderabad: The recent resolution passed against the Additional CEO Wakf Board Shahnawaz Qasim, IPS, during a general body meeting has ensued an armed wrestling between the Addl.CEO and the chairman as both of them reportedly found busy playing tug-of-war to hold sway against each other while putting the affairs on hold in the office.

The Addl.CEO and the chairman come toe-to-toe ever since the resolution was passed seeking repatriation of Shahnawaz Qasim on October 20, alleging that the attitude of the official is not appropriate for the smooth functioning of the Wakf Board. While the chairman is trying to pass off the word before the officials that Addl.CEO no longer holds any post in the Wakf Board, the former was unwilling to accept the resolution against him.

It is learnt that the officials of Wakf Board were asked not to take up any issue or file with the Addl. CEO by the chairman as the latter firmly instructed the subordinates that the services of the former official have already been repatriated to the government, hence he no longer holds any post of Addl.CEO in the office.

According to sources, the chairman heard saying that "As long as the government took any decision regarding the appointment of new Addl.CEO, I being a chairman of the board hold responsible for all the affairs and all the files should be placed before me only for clearance." On the other hand, the Addl.CEO Wakf Board was not ready to accept the resolution as just and termed it as inappropriate and unlawful act.

The official is of the view that neither he nor the government will accept the resolution and by the time the government takes a decision, he will remain at the helm of the post of Addl.CEO. Unhappy with the resolution passed against him, the Additional CEO Wakf Board Shahnawaz Qasim has reportedly called the officials and asked them to bring the keys of lockers located in CEO's room and put them in his custody at the office of the Director Minority Welfare, the another charged he was conferred with.

Meanwhile, the police personnel were deployed at the Wakf Board as sources found saying that the entire board has been divided into two groups; one owing allegiance to CEO and the other with the chairman, while the feud between them is escalating ever since the recently held general body meeting that saw the passing of controversial resolution seeking repatriation of the Addl.CEO.