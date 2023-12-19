Tu Tu Mai Mai continues between Cong, BRS over seven mandals

Hyderabad: The blame game continues between the Congress and the BRS on the transfer of the seven mandals of Telangana into Andhra Pradesh State as the senior BRS leader B Vinod Kumar said that it was his party which always fought against injustice in the State.

Addressing a press conference here along with former MLC M Srinivas Reddy and former Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman G Srinivas Yadav, Vinod Kumar recalled the history during the formation of Telangana.

He said that after the Telangana State was formed, elections were held oaths were taken on May 29, 2014, and in the very first cabinet meeting the Centre issued an ordinance. Vinod Kumar showed videos of the speeches made by him in the Parliament.

Vinod Kumar said that the State division cannot be done with an ordinance. The Centre should take the opinion of the State Assembly before changing the boundaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought an ordinance against the spirit of the constitution and changed the boundaries. He also recalled that the Telugu Desam supremo had clearly said that Chandrababu Naidu said that he would take oath only after the merger of seven mandals. Because of the merger of seven mandals, Siler Power station was also transferred. “We opposed in the first hour on Modi's entry into Parliament. I participated in the discussion and even the then MP GuthaSukhender also supported it. The BJP government merged them totally against the construction spirit,” said Vinod Kumar.

The BRS leader said that the Congress had a majority in Rajya Sabha, they could have opposed but they colluded with the BJP and did a great injustice to Telangana by transferring the Siler Power project. “Withdraw your words Jeevan Reddy because you were silent then. KCR announced a bandh and took up protests in Khammam and Bhadrachalam. BRS has always fought against injustice to Telangana,” said Vinod Kumar. He asked what did the four BJP leaders who won as MPs did for the State.