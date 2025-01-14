Turmeric Farmers to See Brighter Days: Turmeric Board Inaugurated

Nizamabad: The establishment of the Turmeric Board is set to usher in a new era of hope and prosperity for turmeric farmers in the region. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay, expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Piyush Goyal for his support in making the long-standing demand for the Turmeric Board a reality.

Highlighting the benefits, Bandi Sanjay stated that the board will address several challenges faced by farmers, particularly issues related to fair pricing. He assured that the Turmeric Board would bring significant advantages to farmers, ensuring profitable returns and a sustainable livelihood. There is also a possibility of the Central Government allocating special funds for the Turmeric Board, further strengthening its activities and benefits.

The minister acknowledged the relentless efforts of turmeric farmers who fought for the establishment of the board and lauded their perseverance, stating, "Hats off to all the farmers who tirelessly worked for this cause." The Turmeric Board is expected to play a vital role in boosting the region's agricultural economy and improving the lives of turmeric farmers.