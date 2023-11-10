Twist in tail: BJP and Congress changes candidates for assembly polls

Hyderabad: The political activities has intensified amidst the Telangana Assembly elections. The BJP has changed candidates for Vemulawada and Sangareddy at the last minute. First ticket was allocated to Tula Uma for Vemulawada Assembly Constituency and Rajeswara Rao Deshpande for Sangareddy Constituency. But at the last minute, BJP showed them a stubborn hand. From Vemulawada, former governor Vidyasagar Rao's son Dr Vikas Rao and from Sangareddy to Puli Mamidi Raju were given B forms.

The Congress party also changed candidates at the last minute. Sanjeev Reddy announced from Narayankhed. Suresh Shetkar's name was announced first. However, after talking to Suresh Shetkar and Sanjeev Reddy, the administration reached a reconciliation between the two. Shetkar is guaranteed a Lok Sabha seat

So, he agreed to cooperate with Sanjeev Reddy. After examining the names of Damodar Reddy and Patel Ramesh Reddy from Suryapet, Congress leaders finally favored Damodar Reddy. Patel Ramesh Reddy lamented as they did not get a ticket.

The deadline for filing nomination is today. Uttam Kumar Reddy has filed nominations from Huzurnagar as the Congress candidate, RS Praveen Kumar has filed for BSP in Sirpur, Jalagam Venkata Rao as an independent candidate from Kothagudem and Padi Kaushik Reddy has filed nominations as the BRS candidate from Huzurabad.