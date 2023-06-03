  • Menu
Two buses caught fire in separate incidents in Hyderabad

Highlights

No casualties were reported in these mishaps but the bus were damaged due to fire

Hyderabad: Major mishaps were averted when the passengers of buses escaped unhurt after buses caught fire. Two separate incidents took place in Hyderabad on Friday night.

In the first incident, a bus proceeding from Kukatpally junction towards Balanagar caught fire near the HP petrol pump.

In another incident, the bus from Beeramguda towards Kukatpally caught fire at Madinaguda.

In both cases, no casualties were reported but the buses were damaged.

