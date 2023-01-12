Two buses collide on Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway in Yadadri, four critical

A ghastly road accident occurred after midnight on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH-65 at Gundlabavi in Chautuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district after two buses belonging to private travels collided with each other. Many passengers were injured in this incident and the condition of many is critical.



The incident took place when two private travel buses were going from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. The buses involved in the accident were identified as Maitri Travels and Orange Travels buses.

According to preliminary investigation, the accident took place during overtaking and the passengers were fast asleep at that time. As many as sixteen people suffered minor injuries, while four other passengers were seriously injured. They were shifted to different hospitals for treatment.