Two charred to death after container rams into vehicle

Medak: In an unfortunate incident, two persons were charred to death after a container lorry rammed into a vehicle from behind. The mishap took place at Kaslapur village in Narsingi mandal in the early hours of Friday.



Soon after the vehicle caught fire, the driver and his assistant on the container lorry were charred to death.

The police have identified them as natives of Bengaluru. The vehicle was carrying parcels of Amazon and Flipkart portals when it crashed into the vehicle moving ahead of it around 3:30 am. The police suspect the two persons could have fell unconscious in the impact of the collision and could not get out of the vehicle after it caught fire.

Bodies were shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.