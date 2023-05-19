  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Two children drown in pit in Ameenpur of Hyderabad

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

  • Anush (9) and Sourabh (8) were playing and reportedly fell into a pit and drowned
  • The incident took place at PJR Colony under the Ameenpur police station limits

Sangareddy: Panic triggered after two children of migrant labourers accidentally fell into a pit and drowned at PJR Colony under the Ameenpur police station limits on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Anush (9) and Sourabh (8). It is learnt that the children were playing and reportedly fell into a pit and drowned.

The bodies were retrieved. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X