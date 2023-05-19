Two children drown in pit in Ameenpur of Hyderabad

Sangareddy: Panic triggered after two children of migrant labourers accidentally fell into a pit and drowned at PJR Colony under the Ameenpur police station limits on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Anush (9) and Sourabh (8). It is learnt that the children were playing and reportedly fell into a pit and drowned.

The bodies were retrieved. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.