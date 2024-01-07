Two dead after a bus collides lorry at Guduru of Nellore

Two people lost their lives in a tragic accident after an RTC bus from Telangana collided with a lorry at Mocharla in Gudluru mandal of Nellore district. The unfortunate incident resulted in the front section of the bus being severely crushed, leading to the immediate death of the driver, Vinod (45), and leaving seven other passengers critically injured.

Following the incident, the injured individuals were initially rushed to Kavali Area Hospital, but were later transferred to Nellore for better medical attention. Unfortunately, among the injured, an elderly woman named Seethamma (65) passed away while undergoing treatment.

Upon receiving the information, the police promptly arrived at the scene to investigate and subsequently filed a case. The collision occurred during the bus's journey from Miryalaguda to Tirupati, with approximately 30 passengers on board at the time of the accident.