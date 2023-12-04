Live
- Delhi Electoral Office Urges Relocated Residents To Update Voter Registration
- Prominent winners from grand old party
- FPIs infuse Rs 9,000 cr into equities in Nov
- Will strive to fulfill all promises: Sridhar Babu
- Ponnam’s master strategy grants victory
- Call OI declining at ITM strikes
- Two died as training aircraft crash lands
- Google Postpones Debut of Gemini AI Model, Targets Q1 2024
- CEO Vikas Raj to meet Governor
- Majlis does it for fourth time, retains all its seven seats
Two died as training aircraft crash lands
Two persons died after a training aircraft belonging to the Dundigal Airforce Station crash landed at Ravelli near Tupran in Medak District in the early hours on Monday.
It is said that the aircraft had technical glitches which led to crash land. The entire aircraft was gutted in fire. According to reports two persons died in the incident. Fire tenders were pressed in to put off the fire.
