Two died as training aircraft crash lands

Two persons died after a training aircraft belonging to the Dundigal Airforce Station crash landed at Ravelli near Tupran in Medak District in the early hours on Monday.

It is said that the aircraft had technical glitches which led to crash land. The entire aircraft was gutted in fire. According to reports two persons died in the incident. Fire tenders were pressed in to put off the fire.



