Two ferries parked at Nagarjuna Sagar

Nagarjuna Sagar (Nalgonda): One of the top tourist attractions in the State, Nagarjuna Sagar (NS), was badly hit by the ongoing lockdown. The two ferries of Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) used to make two to four jolly trips in Krishna waters daily before March 16 and now these two ferries - Phalguni and New launch - are taking rest.

Speaking to The Hans India, Launch Station Manager Hari informed that after the Papikondalu tourist boat tragedy at Kachluru in East Godavari district in September last year, the Andhra Pradesh government denied permission to ferry tourists and the ferry trips from State Launch Station located at Hill Colony down park to Nagarjuna Konda were stopped.

Permission was given to TSTDS ferries to take up one-hour jolly trips in Krishna Water of Telangana territorial for revenue generation.

Hari said as per the government directions, they will charge Rs100 for adults and Rs 70 for children for a trip and on an average, Launch Station used to get Rs 20,000 on normal days and Rs 50,000 on weekends (Saturday and Sundays).

But after the implementation of lockdown, no tourists are coming to Nagarjuna Sagar and no income, causing an income loss of Rs 12 to 15 lakhs for the past 40 days, he added.

Also, as many as 15 hackers, who sell water bottles, juices, other drinks and fruits near the entrance of Launch Station lost their livelihood.