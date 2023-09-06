Two friends in Nalgonda end lives consuming insecticide

Nalgonda: In a shocking incident, two girls staying in the hostel in Nalgonda committed suicide by drinking insecticide. This shocking incident took place in Nallonda district of Telangana. Shivani from Nakkalapalli in Narkatpally mandal of Nalgonda district and Manisha from Ammanabolu are friends from intermediate. They are studying BSc. Both of them went to their respective homes on vacation and came back to Nalgonda on Tuesday. Then both of them went to Rajeev Park behind NG College and consumed poison.

Later they came to the park gate and started crying loudly. The people around came and inquired about the situation during which they revealed that they had consumed insecticide. The shocked locals immediately informed the police.

Immediately after receiving the information, the police reached the spot. Later, the police shifted the students to the Nalgonda District Central Hospital. Doctors immediately started treatment. However, two students died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital..

The police registered a case on this incident and started an investigation. First, they questioned the parents. Shivani's father said that Shivani and Manisha had gone to Nalgonda for an exam. But Shivani's father said that we did not know what had happened. We came to the hospital only when the police called that both of them had consumed.

The police have registered a case regarding this incident and are investigating from all angles.. but there are many doubts about their death. This incident has created a stir in Nalgonda district.

What is the reason for students drinking pesticides? Did someone threaten them? Or did something happen.? These questions remained unanswered. The death of two female students has filled two families with great sadness.