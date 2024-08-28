Two interstate drug peddlers held, 60 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Rachakonda Special Operation Team Maheshwaram, along with the Ibrahimpatnam police, apprehended two interstate drug peddlers transporting ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra via Hyderabad. The police seized 60 kg of ganja and a car total worth Rs 35 lakh from their possession.

The arrested drug peddlers were Valmik Rupa Mohite (53) and Bhatu Devram Chavan (39) both from Maharashtra. While Tirupati, the drug dealer from Araku in Andhra Pradesh, is absconding. According to the police, Valmik previously owned a vehicle that he used to transport materials to other States. During that time, he hired his relative, Bhatu, as a helper and co-driver. Bhatu was addicted to ganja. About six months ago, while transporting onion loads from Maharashtra to Visakhapatnam vegetable market, Bhatu and Tirupati frequently contacted the duo to discuss ganja peddling.

To transport the acquired drugs, Valmik purchased a car and frequently smuggled marijuana between Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra via Hyderabad.

On August 25, both went to Visakhapatnam and purchased 60 kg of ganja and started their journey from Pendurthi in Andhra Pradesh to Nasik in Maharashtra. To avoid police checking, they chose a route through Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Suryapet, Choutuppal, and Ibrahimpatnam.

On Tuesday morning, the SOT team along with Ibrahimpatnam police intercepted them at Raipole village in the Ibrahimpatnam mandal, apprehended the accused, and seized ganja from their possession.