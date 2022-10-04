Two killed in 2 separate road mishaps in Hyd

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, two persons were killed in seperate road accidents at Rajendarnagar on Monday night.

At Budvel road in Rajendranagar, a bike rider was killed and another injured when an unknown car hit them on Monday night. They were going on the motorcycle when a car coming from behind hit them.

In the other case, a man was killed after a car hit his motorcycle at Attapur road. The man was going from Attapur towards Aramgarh. The accident took place at PVNR Pillar No 126. The bodies were shifted to mortuary. Police registered two cases.