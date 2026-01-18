Two killed in Jagityal after a car crashes into a electric pole

Three young men returning to their hometown for the Sankranthi festival holidays were involved in a devastating road accident on Saturday night near Porandla in Jagitial rural mandal. Two of them, Navaneeth and Sai Teja, lost their lives at the scene, whilst the third, Srujan, is reported to be in a critical condition.

The trio, who were studying in Hyderabad, had gathered in Jagitial to celebrate the festive season. Following a party with friends, their car crashed into an electric pole while travelling back to Hyderabad at high speed. Despite immediate efforts to get them to a hospital, Navaneeth and Sai Teja were pronounced dead before arrival. Srujan was seriously injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Local authorities have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the incident. Preliminary inquiries indicate that excessive speed and potential alcohol consumption may have contributed to the crash. Community concerns have been voiced regarding the surge in road traffic during festivals like Sankranthi and the worrying lack of caution displayed by some drivers.

The families of the deceased young men are devastated by this tragic event, prompting officials to urge the public to exercise greater care while driving and to avoid alcohol consumption to prevent further accidents during the festive period.