Two killed in road mishap at Khairtabad in Hyd

Hyderabad: Two youngsters died on the spot after the bike they were traveling on crashed into the road median on the Khairatabad flyover in the early hours of Friday.

The victims, identified as Moheen (23) and Obair (23), both from Karnataka, had come to their relative's house here.

Police said Moheen who is believed to have been driving, lost control of the bike and crashed into the road median.

The Punjagutta police are investigating.

Earlier in the day, panic triggered after a woman was found murdered at her house. The incident took place in Jiyaguda in Kulsumpura on Friday. Police suspect her husband, who is absconding, to be behind the murder.

Sources said the victim, Saritha and her husband Santhosh, residents of Sanjay Nagar Colony, had frequent fights.

Santhosh, who is reportedly mentally ill, is suspected to have killed her around 4am and went absconding.

The Kulsumpura police are investigating.