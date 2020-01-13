Two minor boys rescued from the kidnappers in Mailardevpally PS limits

Hyderabad : The Mailardevpally police arrested two kidnappers on Sunday night who were tried to kidnap two minor boys at Kings colony.

According to police, the two boys after completing namaz were going to their residences in Kings colony by walk. Immediately two unidentified assailants came on a scooty and by luring them tried to kidnap them.

Shocked boys when shouted for help, locals caught the kidnappers and thrashed them. Later handed over them to police. After registering a case police took up investigation.