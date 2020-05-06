Two more trains from Telangana leave with migrant workers

Two more trains from Bibi Nagar railway station of Yadadri-Bhongir district in Telangana left for Bihar and Jharkhand on Wednesday morning.

Migrant workers from various locations in the state were brought to Bibinagar railway station on Tuesday night by buses. The health officials who accompanied the workers screened them before entering the railway station.

The officials said that they have made all the necessary arrangements for their smooth journey to return to their native places. District collector Anitha Ramachandran reviewed the arrangements at the railway station before the migrant's journey. While leaving, the migrants expressed their happiness as they are finally heading home after being stuck for several days due to the lockdown.

So far, four special trains have left from the state to send migrant workers to their homes.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the government will provide 11 special trains to ferry the migrants to their native places. Out of the 11, five of them were leaving for Bihar, two each for Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and one each for Jharkhand and Rajasthan. KCR said that he wanted to send 40 trains to shift the migrants but the consent of the three concerned states is needed.