Two people go missing in Gollavagu project in Mancherial

Two persons went missing at Gollavagu project in Mancherial on Sunday while fishing. They were identified as Raja Babu and Ramesh.

With the incessant rains in Telangana last week, the gollavagu project is overflowing with water and the two youngsters went for fishing along with three other friends. Villagers informed the police about the incident who deployed expert swimmers to trace the two.

Government whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman instructed the officials to intensify the rescue operation.

Overflowing water bodies also claimed many lives in Hyderabad. The floodwater entered the colonies in the city washing away several persons during the rainfall. Shrinking water bodies in the city caused the floods in the city. As per the lake protection committee, the water bodies in Hyderabad came down to 185 from one lakh within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.