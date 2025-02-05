Two Sentenced for Crimes Against Minor Girls in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Nampally Court in Hyderabad sentenced Mohd Fareed, 45, to 25 years of imprisonment on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused. Mohd Fareed, 45, a resident of Bushrath Nagar, Nawab Saheb Kunta, Hyderabad, was arrested by Bahadurpura police in 2020.

In the second one, the Fast Track Special Court in LB Nagar sentenced 20-year-old J. Sai Kiran, a resident of Balaji Hill Colony in Medchal, to one year of rigorous imprisonment. The court also fined him ₹2,000. Sai Kiran was arrested by Saroornagar police in 2018 after he harassed and misbehaved with a minor girl under the guise of love. The victim was awarded ₹50,000 as compensation by the court.