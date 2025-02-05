Live
- Telangana Advisor Calls for CB-CID Inquiry into 2014 Intensive Household Survey Irregularities
- PM Modi committed to upliftment of Sanatan Dharma: Spiritual leader on his Maha Kumbh visit
- Fire at Chemical Factory in Cherlapally Triggers Investigation into Safety Lapses
- HYDRAA Removes Illegal Walls and Encroachments to Ensure Public Access
- Five Arrested for Robbing Man at Knife-Point After Meeting on Dating App
- Jaswanth Alahari: Driving Innovation in Mobile Development
- Indian team should start with Rahul ahead of Pant for ODIs against England, says Bangar
- Kinda Pregnant: A Lighthearted Rom-Com with Missed Potential
- Understanding the Different Types of Personal Loans Available
Two Sentenced for Crimes Against Minor Girls in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The Nampally Court in Hyderabad sentenced Mohd Fareed, 45, to 25 years of imprisonment on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a minor girl.
The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the accused. Mohd Fareed, 45, a resident of Bushrath Nagar, Nawab Saheb Kunta, Hyderabad, was arrested by Bahadurpura police in 2020.
In the second one, the Fast Track Special Court in LB Nagar sentenced 20-year-old J. Sai Kiran, a resident of Balaji Hill Colony in Medchal, to one year of rigorous imprisonment. The court also fined him ₹2,000. Sai Kiran was arrested by Saroornagar police in 2018 after he harassed and misbehaved with a minor girl under the guise of love. The victim was awarded ₹50,000 as compensation by the court.
