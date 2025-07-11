Two-thirds of Tahsildars await repatriation since Assembly polls

Hyderabad: Two-thirds of the Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs), also known as Tahsildars, who were deployed to new districts during the Assembly polls in 2023, are still awaiting repatriation to their previous working districts. Out of more than 300 officials affected, fewer than a hundred have been transferred back to their original postings, with the remainder continuing to wait.

This marks the first instance in Telangana where these officials, who anticipated repatriation within months, have continued to serve in their newly allocated districts. “In the past, repatriation occurred not only in Telangana but also in the unified Andhra Pradesh within days of the polls,” informed official sources. “Similar to the present state of Andhra Pradesh, during the YSR’s time, all officials were repatriated in a single stroke of a pen. However, this time, despite most applying, the government has failed to pay heed, except for a few.”

Interestingly, among those who have been repatriated to ‘worthwhile’ mandals, some are now unwilling to return to their original places, thus complicating the case for the majority who wish to return. For instance, one Tahsildar has applied for a key mandal like Bhadrachalam from a smaller mandal. Scores have opted for Khammam from neighbouring, less significant mandals. In southern Telangana, an official has applied for Nagarkurnool from a smaller mandal. “There could be around 40 to 50 who wish to stay back. The big mandals are much sought after. Those who were posted in Rangareddy and Medchal do not wish to yield,” said an official posted within the city.

The official clarified that the government is not keen on transferring Tahsildars to native districts, with non-native districts subject to vacancy availability. Meanwhile, some officials who were astute enough to manage staying back and working in local collectorates during the elections have received ‘rewarding’ posts. “There is a feeling of injustice amongst those who left their places during polls. Some officials are enjoying at native places, while most are suffering in far-away places. The government is not ready to transfer at this juncture,” added the official.

Disturbingly, some MROs have retired while still waiting for repatriation. One official, despite applying on health grounds, could not get approval from higher authorities. In an application to the CCLA (Chief Commissioner of Land Administration), the official, who was posted approximately 150 km from the State Capital and undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital following surgery, urged the Commissioner to be retained in the previously allotted district.