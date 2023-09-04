UBI organises quiz contest

Live
Highlights
The Union Bank of India organised a national-level general awareness quiz competition – U Genius, at the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW), on Saturday.
Warangal: The Union Bank of India organised a national-level general awareness quiz competition – U Genius, at the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW), on Saturday.
Students from Khammam, Suryapet, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts participated in the quiz competitions. The prizes were distributed to the winners by the Dean R&C Prof. V T Somasekhar and Union Bank of India chief general manager, Hyderabad, K Bhaskara Rao. Deputy general managers, Satyam Palugula of Warangal and A Hanumantha Reddy of Khammam were among others present.
