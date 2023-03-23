Ugadi almanac predicts intense political flutter

Hyderabad: While Telugu New Year Shobhakrut was celebrated with traditional fervour across Telangana on Wednesday, the Vedic scholars, including Bachampally Santosh Kumar Shastri cautioned the government to be on high alert as they predicted political disturbance as well as possibility of communal clashes and social unrest in society. This year will prove to be a challenging time for the law enforcing agencies, he said.

Rendering Panchangam at Ravindra Bharathi during the official celebrations of Ugadi, they said as far as the economy was concerned it would be strong, there would be all-round development, farmers would be benefitted, and the glory of Sanatana Dharma would spread across the world. But politically the government, particularly Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, will have to face opposition from some people. In terms of health also, KCR should be careful. Politically there would be some surprise developments in the state during October to December, he said. It was further predicted that this year the summer temperatures would shoot up to an all-time high very soon but that would be followed by bountiful rainfall between June to September end.

This would help in projects like Kaleshwaram, Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam to brim with water reserves. The prices of clothes, cotton, gold, silver and oil would shoot up. Another positive aspect according to Santosh Kumar was that the government would give a nod for all pending bills.



He further said dominance of women will increase in various fields and they will be victorious this year. He said the Endowments department should take up yagams and many leaders would perform Raja Shyamala Yagam this year. Legally, he said the Supreme Court and High Court would give some good judgments this year. The Centre and State governments would bring comprehensive changes in the education sector.

According to Mangalampally Srinivas Sharma, who read out the Panchangam at the state BJP office, the year will witness more religious activities across the country. He said there will be some bad period after Sri Ramanavami which will continue till April 29.

Rendering Panchangam at Gandhi Bhavan, Chilukur Srinivasa Murthy asked the Congressmen to walk along with the TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy. However, he predicted that the people would not consider the arguments of opposition parties and would stand behind the ruling party. He said there would be border related issues between the two Telugu states and some riots are also not ruled out.