Telangana: Ugadi to bring in good tidings

Hyderabad: As astrological predictions say that the country would come out of darkness and will witness new tidings during the new Lunar Year Subhakritu, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao proposes to hold official celebrations of Ugadi on a grand scale.

Apart from customary Ugadi Panchanga Sravanam, the CM is likely to make some big announcements on the festival day. This includes extension of Aasara pensions to all eligible above 57 years, job notifications, promotion of Telangana culture and Telugu literature and sops for folk artistes. For the last two years, the celebrations were on a low key due to the corona pandemic.

KCR held a meeting with top officials regarding the proposed announcements. He is likely to show case how the state had progressed despite the havoc played by Covid-19. Sources said, KCR will highlight how the state has registered an impressive growth and how it is poised for a robust development in the coming year.

Officials said noted astrologer Bachupalli Santosh Kumar Sharma will read out the Panchangam. The almanac prediction on political developments always takes centre-stage during the panchanga shravanam.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements being made at Pragati Bhavan for Ugadi celebrations. State Cultural department has been given the responsibility of the conduct of traditional event.

In the evening, the government will organise Kavi Sammelanam at Ravindra Bharathi.

Noted poets and scholars of Telugu language will attend the programme. The CM will present awards to the versatile personalities in the cultural wing.