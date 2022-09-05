UGC to announce new fellowship & grants on Teachers' Day

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is to launch five new fellowships and research grants marking the Teachers' Day on Monday.

According to sources in the apex higher education regulator, the fellowships and research grants -2022 cover the newly recruited regular in-service assistant professors, superannuated faculty members, post-doctoral research fellows and an exclusive research fellowship for single girl child. Accordingly, the superannuated faculty are to be provided research opportunities.

They are open for professors and associate professors going to retire within six months or already retired. Under this category, 100 slots of grants would be open for those aged 67 years and up to 70 years, for three years, with a fellowship of Rs 50,000/month and an annual contingency of Rs 50,000. They should have successfully supervised PhD dissertation of 10 full-time candidates, three of whom should have received degrees during the preceding 10 years.

Research grants are to be given for in-service faculty aged 50 years with a minimum 10 years of service in university and institutions. From the date of submission of application and they should have successfully supervised the dissertation of five full-time candidates and completed at least two sponsored research projects funded by the national or international government or private agencies. Under this category, 200 slots would be offered, each with a grant of Rs 10 lakh for two years.

Similarly, the Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for newly recruited faculty is to provide opportunities to regularly appointed and newly appointed assistant professors against permanent posts, each with Rs 10 lakh for two years. A total of 132 slots are to be offered under this category, the UGC sources said. The Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-doctoral Fellowship is intended to provide opportunities to carry out advanced studies and research in science, engineering and technology, humanities and social sciences, including languages in universities and institutions. It is open for unemployed candidates with PhD degrees, below 35 years for general and 40 years for reserved categories, women and transgenders.

All 900 slots are to be offered. Of them 30 per cent are reserved for women. Each of the scholarship holders in this category will be provided with a fellowship of Rs 50,000/month for three years with a contingency annual fund of Rs 50,000. A special scheme of Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for single girl child is aided to promote education of single girl child and encouraging research work leading to ward of PhD degree.

Any single girl child of her parents pursuing PhD in any stream in recognised universities and colleges and institutions and registered in regular full-time Ph.D programmes of 40 years of age (general) and 45 (reserved) is eligible, The scholarships are awarded on open slots for five years. While junior research fellows will be provided Rs 31,000 a month for initial two years, senior research fellows Rs 45,000 pm for the remaining tenure, besides annual contingency grants.