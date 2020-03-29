Unable to drink alcohol since lockdown, man hangs self in Hyderabad

Unable to drink alcohol since lockdown, a man committed suicide here at Jeedimetla. Srinu, a centring worker had gone missing from Jeedimetla on Thursday and was found dead in Balanagar on Saturday.

It is learned that Srinu was suffering from withdrawal symptoms after he failed to get alcohol since the lockdown. On Thursday, he told his wife to take him to Balanagar. After his wife took him on her two-wheeler, Srinu got down from the vehicle and ran off.

Srinu's wife has launched a search along with her brother but failed to trace her husband. She then approached the Jeedimetla police and launched a complaint. On Saturday, Srinu was found hanging to a tree in Balanagar.

Srinu's family told the police that he was behaving in a strange manner for the last few days.