Unaccounted cash of Rs 5 lakh seized in Adilabad

The Static Surveillance Team has seized Rs 5 lakh unaccounted cash from a vehicle heading to Adilabad.

The car driver, Prashanth Kotari, a native of Maharashtra was interrupted when he was going to Adilabad. When he failed to produce the documents pertaining to the cash, the team seized the cash.

On Sunday, the SST sleuths also checked Tungaturti MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar vehicle at Anantharam of Tirumalgiri mandal of Suryapet district. The searches were being carried out in the view of the ensuing municipal elections in the state.

On January 11, the police intervened Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao's car for a check at Thorrur while he was proceeding to Kodakandla.