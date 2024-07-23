Unchecked Fees and Neglected Regulations In Ieeja Mandal Private schools.

Gadwal : Parents of students in Aija mandal center have been voicing their concerns over the arbitrary fees being charged by private schools, with Sri Chaitanya High School becoming a focal point of discontent. The school has recently come under scrutiny for charging Rs. 1500 for Transfer Certificates (TC) and bonafide certificates, a fee that many parents find unjustifiable, especially for students who have already cleared their dues.

Mandal Education Officer Narasimhulu issued a notice to Sri Chaitanya High School after numerous complaints. The notice demands detailed information on the cost and list of class-wise textbooks, the condition and availability of school prayer spaces, playgrounds, and washrooms, as well as fire safety permission documents. The school has been given three days to comply or face departmental action.









Exorbitant Book Prices and Hidden Costs:

After the formation of the new government, a procedure for selling books was introduced in May, leading to significant price hikes. Parents feel they are being exploited, with schools marking up prices and retaining 40 percent of the books' profits, effectively turning education into a business venture.

Neglect of Government Orders and Right to Education Act:



Despite government orders and guidelines, many private schools in Aija mandal selectively follow regulations that benefit them. For instance, under the Right to Education Act, 25 percent of seats in the 1st class should be reserved for children from poor and weaker sections. However, compliance with this rule is questionable, and there is little transparency or accountability.

Lack of Basic Facilities:



Sri Chaitanya High School, in particular, lacks basic amenities such as a playground and adequate toilets, raising questions about how it received permission to operate. The Mandal Education Officer's recent inspection highlighted these deficiencies, pushing for immediate rectification and adherence to standards.





Call for Vigilance and Regulation:



The situation underscores the urgent need for stringent monitoring of private schools by district and mandal education officials. Parents' grievances reflect a broader issue of unchecked fee hikes and inadequate facilities, calling for a concerted effort to enforce regulations and protect the interests of students and their families.

As the story unfolds, the community awaits the response from Sri Chaitanya High School and other private institutions, hoping for a shift towards more transparent and fair practices in the educational sector of Aija mandal.