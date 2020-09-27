Undrugonda will be developed as tourist spot : Badugula Lingaiah Yadav

Suryapet: Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav stated that he will develop Undrugonda as a tourist place with the help of Minister Jagadish Reddy.

On Sunday, he participated in the World Tourism Day celebrations held in the premises of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Undrugonda.

Speaking on this occasion, he said Minister Jagadish Reddy sanctioned Rs 30 lakh to develop the historical Undrugonda fort. As a part of the development, temple pond and meeting hall were constructed. Undrugonda will be developed in all aspects as it is located just five km away from the town and in the center to both Hyderabad and Vijayawada cities.

Stating that Undrugonda has many constructions reflecting Kakatiya, Chola, Reddy king dynasties, Lingaiah Yadav informed that the State government was committed to develop all historic places as tourist spots.

On this occasion, he released a DVD depicting the greatness of Undrugonda and inaugurated a photo exhibition. Suryapet DSP Mohan Kumar, MPP Daravath Kumari, vice MPP Julakanti Jeevan Reddy, ZPTC Bhukya Sanjeev Naik and others participated in the programme.