Union Bank Conducts Mega MSME Mela in Telangana

Quthbullapur: The Union Bank of India organised a Mega MSME Mela (Outreach Camp) from 3rd to 7th March, aiming to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and boost employment opportunities, particularly for women. As part of the initiative, a special event was held in Jeedimetla, where entrepreneurs received financial assistance and recognition for their business growth.

Speaking at the event, Union Bank Regional Officer Rajini Kanth Rao stated that the bank had sanctioned ₹26 lakh in loans to MSMEs, which helped create employment opportunities for many women and supported small businesses.

Telangana Government MSME Joint Director Madhu Babu highlighted the Union Bank’s commitment to MSME development, revealing that the bank had disbursed ₹1,700 crore in loans to support business communities in the state.

As part of the programme, successful entrepreneurs who had availed of loans and expanded their businesses were felicitated. Additionally, new loan recipients were handed loan sanction certificates by bank officials.

The event saw the participation of Union Bank Chief General Manager (Mumbai Central Office) Ravindra Babu, along with several branch managers and customers. The bank staff played an active role in distributing loan approvals and assisting entrepreneurs in accessing financial aid.

Through this initiative, Union Bank aims to strengthen the MSME sector in Telangana, offering crucial financial support to help businesses thrive and contribute to the state’s economic growth.