Union Bank conducts MSME outreach prog

Khammam: Union Bank organised an MSME Outreach programme at Park Convention in Khammam on Thursday during which sanction letters were distributed to eligible beneficiaries for MSME loans.

Speaking at the event, Union Bank General Manager, KSD Shiva Varaprasad, stated that the bank is committed to supporting its customers. He mentioned that all types of loans are now available online through the Straight-Through Processing (STP) system, making the process easier and faster.

Khammam Regional Head & Deputy General Manager, Mr. Hanumanth Reddy, spoke about the ‘Union Nari Shakti’ scheme, which provides loans to women entrepreneurs and conducts awareness programmes to empower them.