Union Minister inaugurates Srikara Hospital branch in city

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasised the growing need for affordable healthcare. He inaugurated the ninth branch of Srikara Hospital at Lakdikapul in Hyderabad on Sunday. The Minister noted the increasing presence of pesticides in food and prevailing water contamination, urging people to prioritise their health with regular check-ups and medical advice.

Reddy highlighted the significant improvements in healthcare in Hyderabad and Telangana, citing the State's standards in the sector. "Seventy per cent of people seek medical care, and compared to foreign countries, healthcare here is much more affordable," said Reddy. He also applauded Srikara Hospital’s efforts in providing accessible healthcare, particularly for middle and lower-income families.

The Minister mentioned that the Modi government is working to promote medical tourism by simplifying visa processes for foreign patients. “Airports will also be more tourist-friendly, especially for those arriving on medical visas,” he added. Reddy also discussed the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which has extended health coverage to over 50 crore people, including senior citizens.

Highlighting the importance of preventive care, Reddy advised regular health check-ups, stressing that early detection of diseases like cancer can lead to successful treatment. He also shared his personal connection with the hospital, revealing that he participated in the opening of its first branch and is now proud to see its growth to over 2,000 employees.

Akhil Dadi, Founder and Chairman of Srikara Hospitals group, shared his excitement about the new Lakdikapul facility, which includes five operation theatres and 100 beds. He encouraged citizens to invest in health insurance to safeguard their well-being.

BJP MP Eatala Rajender, who attended the launch, praised the hospital’s expertise in joint replacement surgeries and wished the hospital continued success in providing affordable healthcare.