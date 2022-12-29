Union Minister inspects Secunderabad Railway Station

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh inspected the Secunderabad Railway station and reviewed its redevelopment plan on Wednesday.

The Minister reviewed the progress of the Secunderabad station upgradation works and instructed the officials concerned to complete the works in a stipulated period.

"The Station is being upgraded keeping in view the needs of the station for the next 40 years," Darshana Jardosh said.

Later, she visited the passenger waiting hall and interacted with the passengers on availability of requisite amenities.

The Minister also visited "One Station – One Product" stalls which have been stated to market local products like jute bags and handloom and Kalamkari textile products on platform no.10 and enquired about their success.

She also inspected the overall amenities available at station including escalators and lifts, foot over bridge, circulating area and parking area.

She said that redevelopments works will be completed within three years as per the schedule.

The Minister stated that TCAS (Train Collision Avoidance System) has been indigenously developed through SCR and is being implemented on a large scale.

The Union Railway Minister also stated that the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway station is being undertaken with an expenditure of approximately Rs 700 crore. "Efforts are being made to extend the services of Vande Bharat all over the nation,"