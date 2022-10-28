Union Minister Kishan Reddy demands inquiry by CBI

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday refuted the allegations that the BJP was trying to lure legislators of the ruling TRS in Telangana into its fold, and demanded an inquiry by CBI or a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, into the whole episode.

Expressing doubts over the investigation by state police, the BJP approached the High Court seeking CBI probe and constituting a SIT (Special Investigating Team). The Congress party alleged that this was a drama by KCR to divert the attention of people from Rahul's Bharat Jodo yatra.

Responding to TRS claims that the BJP was resorting to clandestine method to entice its legislators thus trying to destabilize the state government, Reddy said the imminent defeat in Munugode bypoll was haunting "Kalvakuntla family" (Chief Minister k Chandrasekhar Rao's family).

"If the TRS government has purity of mind, I request that the case be handed over to the CBI. I am asking whether the state government is ready for this? I am giving two options. Either you get it inquired by a Supreme Court sitting judge or hand over to the CBI as this case is an interstate issue."

The Union Minister ridiculed that the four MLAs were worth Rs 400 crore and sought to know what the BJP would gain if those legislators joined it.

The Cyberabad police detained three people and registered an FIR against them alleging that they tried to coax four TRS legislators into defecting the party. Police said that cases have been booked against the three under IPC Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 171-B (attempt to induce with bribe), 171-E (bribe), 506 (criminal intimidation) read with 34 (criminal act by several persons) and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. In the complaint, Rohit Reddy said as per the deal, the accused had come to the farmhouse. Rs.100 crore was offered to switch loyalties to BJP while Rs 50 crore was offered for influencing other MLAs to join the BJP, the FIR said.