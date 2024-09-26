Live
Just In
Union Minister Kishan Reddy Urges CM Revanth Reddy to Hold Talks with HYDRA Eviction Victims
Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy has written a letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, urging the state government to hold discussions with the victims of the HYDRA demolition drive before proceeding with the eviction. In his letter, Kishan Reddy expressed concern over the government's decision to demolish homes built over 30 years ago, labeling them as illegal.
He questioned the plight of those whose houses are being torn down without consultation, asking, "If the government demolishes homes built three decades ago, calling them illegal, where should the victims voice their suffering?"
The Union Minister also expressed the need to hold accountable those who sold the lands illegally, calling for strict action against them. He emphasized that throwing the victims onto the streets overnight without proper alternatives would leave them in a dire situation.
The letter underscores the importance of addressing the concerns of affected families before taking further action in the demolition process.