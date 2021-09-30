  • Menu
Union minister Smriti Irani to visit Husnabad on Oct 2

Union Minister Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani (File/Photo)

Highlights

Telangana BJP chief secretary Pradeep Rao said that the Union Minister Smriti Irani will be visiting Husnabad on October 2. The minister will address the public gathering in Husnabad on the conclusion 'Praja Sangrama Yatra'.

Praja Sangrama Yatra was commenced by the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay at Bhagyalakshmi temple in Charminar.

Former MLA NVSS Prabhakar and the marathon route map convener Manohar Reddy asked the people to attend the gathering and make the meeting a grand success.

Praja Sangrama Yatra has been planned in four phases until the next general elections in 2023. The first phase was launched on August 28 which was covered for 750 km across erstwhile districts of Ranga Reddy, Medak, Nizamabad and Karimnagar.

