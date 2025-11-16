United TEAM calls on Minister Azharuddin

Karimnagar: The United Telangana Employees Association for Minorities (United–TEAM) members met Minister for Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises Mohammed Azharuddin at his office in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The employees felicitated the Minister and conveyed their best wishes for his new responsibilities. During the meeting, United–TEAM State President Shaik Nisar Ahmed briefed the Minister on various issues being faced by minority employees in different government departments.Dr Mohammed Aqeel Ahmed, Mohammed Haji, Ibrahim Khan, Shafiq Pasha, Pasha Bhai, and CEO of Digital Records Mohammed Khaleel Ahmed present.