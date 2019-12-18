Universities in TS, AP not keen to set up chairs

Hyderabad: State universities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are yet to make up their minds on setting up exclusive chairs in the name of eminent women.

According to sources in the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), barring a few, the administration in universities in both the Telugu states is in suspended animation.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official from the TSCHE said, "Every State university will have to inform to the TSCHE when it is starting a new course or establishing new centres or chairs.

But, so far there is no information from any university in the State on the new initiative of the UGC and expressing interest to start any such centre in the name of prominent women."

Further, all most all the universities in the State are now headed by the senior bureaucrats as ad hoc vice-chancellors (VCs).

"The ad hoc VCs are focusing only on the affairs of the universities. In turn, it is resulting in no one knows what is happening and what kind of new proposals have to be prepared for submission to the UGC and other bodies to bring value addition," he added.

In the case of Andhra Pradesh, the situation turning peculiar as for the last six to eight months there is a frequent change of registrars.

Besides, some of the vice-chancellors appointed in the universities like Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Rayalaseema University (RU) and Sri Krishnadevaraya University (SKU) have resigned within a few months after taking charge.

A senior official from the SVU said until recently, "the middle and lower rung staff of the administration in these universities remained clueless as to who is coming and who is going. Even if someone is appointed as VC then there is no guarantee as to how long he or she would continue in the post."

When asked the APSCHE Chairman Prof H Hemachandra Reddy, he said that there is no problem with any of the universities expect some minor issues related to the RU. He said that he will know from the universities any new proposals are ready to be submitted to the UGC.

As per the UGC circular sent to the universities, 10 chairs in different universities are going to be established in the name of "eminent women, academicians, administrators, artists, scientists, environmentalists and social reformers."