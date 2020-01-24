Top
Miryalaguda: Unknown miscreants burn bike of Congress supporter

Highlights

Unknown miscreants burnt the bike of G Ramesh, who worked as a agent to Ward 4 Congress candidate Challa Nagamma in Miryalaguda town in the district...

Miryalaguda: Unknown miscreants burnt the bike of G Ramesh, who worked as a agent to Ward 4 Congress candidate Challa Nagamma in Miryalaguda town in the district on the polling day.

According to Ramesh, as usual he parked his bike at his maternal aunt Challa Nagamma's house premises after completion of polling and went to his house on Wednesday night. The bike was found burnt when he came to Nagmma's house on Thursday morning. He alleged that unknown persons belong to ruling TRS have burnt his bike on Wednesday midnight as he sat as a polling agent for her aunt in municipal election.

Upon receiving information, One Town CI Sada Nagaraju visited the spot and examined the burnt bike and registered a complaint and took up the investigation on complaint of victim Ramesh.

