Unloading delay unacceptable!

Wanaparthy: Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao came down heavily on rice millers for delaying grain unloading and complicating the paddy procurement process, warning that such practices are hurting farmers and will not be tolerated.

Addressing a high-level review meeting held in Wanaparthy on Saturday evening, Jupally, who attended as the chief guest, criticised the inefficiencies in transportation and mill operations despite an impressive surge in paddy production this year. The meeting was chaired by local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy and supervised by District Collector Adarsh Surabhi.

“Once a farmer delivers produce at a procurement centre, it must be properly weighed accounting for moisture and shrinkage and an official receipt must be issued on the spot. Under no condition should a farmer be made to go to the mill,” the Minister asserted.

Jupally expressed anger over reports that several millers are refusing to unload trucks unless shrinkage deductions are agreed upon. “This coercion is unacceptable. Farmers already struggle to get their due. Forcing additional cuts is unethical,” he said, also noting inconsistencies between recorded truck loads and actual deliveries.

The Minister expressed anger at transport contractors for not deploying enough vehicles, adding that each is expected to manage 50 trucks, but shortages are causing severe logistical delays. He instructed millers to ensure all trucks waiting at mills are unloaded by the next morning and returned promptly.

With the monsoon fast approaching, he directed officials to expedite procurement to prevent rain-induced losses to farmers. “We cannot afford delays now. Every hour counts,” he cautioned.

In addition, MP Mallu Ravi also pointed out that even though double the paddy has been procured this season compared to last year, farmers continue to face hurdles due to inadequate truck availability and millers’ refusal to cooperate.

MLA Megha Reddy echoed the sentiment, saying, “Some millers are deliberately harassing farmers in the name of deductions. No farmer wants to sell at a loss. We must ensure they aren’t burdened.”

Devarakadra MLA G. Madhusudhan Reddy added that continuous reviews are underway to ensure justice for farmers, and also took aim at millers delaying unloading under flimsy pretexts. Meanwhile, the Collector briefed that 1.76 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have already been procured and Rs 274 crore credited to farmers. “Another 80,000 to 1 lakh tonnes are expected. We’ve deployed 500 trucks and aim to finish procurement in eight days,” he said.