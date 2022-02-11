'Unmarried' minor couple commits suicide in Asifabad

A 17-year-old boy and his 16-year-old girlfriend committed suicide by consuming poison here at Chorpalli village of Asifabad mandal on Thursday night. The couple is said to have resorted to the extreme step as they feared that both of their families would object their marriage.

According to Asifabad Sub-Inspector Ganganna, the victims were Srinivas (17) a daily wage earner and his sister-in-law Swapna (16), a student of Class X. Both were residents of Chorpalli village.

Srinivas and Swapna committe suicide as they feared their elders would reject their marriage proposal. They consumed the poison in Srinivas' backyard. Srinivas died while undergoing treatment in Asifabad and Swapna breathed her last in a Mancherial hospital.

Based on a complaint lodged by Swapna's family, the police registered a case and took up an investigation.