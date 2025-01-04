UoH student wins gold in CM Cup’s Yoga championship

Live
Highlights
Hyderabad: Vaishnavi, a grade seven student of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) Campus School, has been awarded a gold medal at the Chief Minister’s...
Hyderabad: Vaishnavi, a grade seven student of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) Campus School, has been awarded a gold medal at the Chief Minister’s Cup in the under-14 Yogasana Rhythmic Yoga Sports Championship 2024 held at Saroornagar indoor stadium.
The event brought together talented participants from across the State to compete in various categories, showcasing the physical, mental, and spiritual discipline of yoga.
According to the officials, Vaishnavi, who represented UoH Campus School, displayed exceptional flexibility, balance, and grace. Her rigorous training included mastering advanced postures, breathing techniques, and synchronisation of movements, which proved instrumental in her success at the championship.
