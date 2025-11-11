Up the procurement limits of cotton, soybean

Nirmal: MLA Pawar Ramarao Patel and Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar met Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao in Hyderabad and submitted a petition requesting an increase in the procurement limits for cotton and soybean at government purchase centers to prevent inconvenience to farmers. They pointed out that only six quintals of soybean per acre are currently being procured, and urged the government to purchase up to 7.60 quintals or more per acre if farmers have higher yields.

Similarly, they requested that the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) increase the cotton procurement limit from seven quintals to twelve quintals per acre.

They highlighted that heavy rains in the Mudhole constituency have damaged the soybean crop by about 20%, and requested that procurement be carried out despite the damage.